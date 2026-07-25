Home demolished by a tree

My name is Carrie Hinote and I am 61 years old and disabled. Friday, July 10th, a huge tree fell on top of my 5th wheel and crushed it. I lived in it because I can't afford anything else, but I'm hoping to buy another used one with help. The insurance is only paying a small amount . Please give if you're able, and God bless you. God bless America.🇺🇸