Home and Livelihood: Securing Our Future

I'm raising funds to secure a safe and affordable home for my mother and me before we have to leave our current accommodation at the end of September. We need help with the cost of securing a new place so that we can have a stable roof over our heads.





I'm also working to rebuild my sewing business, which is an important source of income for me. I'm a seamstress and fashion designer, but I currently need funds to purchase an electric sewing machine and basic sewing materials to get back to work. With these tools, I can put my skills to work again and earn an income and become financially independent.





My goal is to raise ₦1,350,000 to cover accommodation, an electric sewing machine, and essential materials. Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring my mother and me closer to having a stable home and rebuilding my livelihood. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult season.