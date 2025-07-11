Join Us in Elevating Our Holy Face Veneration

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,000
We are raising $1,500 to complete a beautiful devotional display for the Vera Effigies—a true image of the Holy Face touched to the Veil of Veronica by Father Carney.
The handcrafted frame, made of rare and noble woods symbolizing the Passion of Christ, is already completed and ready to be venerated. With your help, we hope to add a proper dais, a burning lamp of blessed olive oil, printed prayer booklets, and other reverent elements to support devotion to the Holy Face.
This display will be used monthly at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellisville during our First Sunday Hour of Reparation.
Your gift—however small—will help foster beauty, reverence, and deeper love for the Face of Our Lord in our community.
Thank you for helping us honor Him more worthily.
“May God hide you in the secret of His Face.”
– Father Pollman
Thank you for sharing this devotion. May God bless you and protect you.
It is our joy to honor the Holy Face of our Wounded Christ!
May Your Face shine before us and guide us towards holiness!!
Glad to help. Can’t wait to see it. Set up where it will be kept.
Arise O Lord… Thank you for the opportunity!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.