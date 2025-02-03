Holy Cross Orthodox Mission Building Move

God has been good to our small mission in South Central Mississippi. We will soon complete our 3rd year in the 702 N 30th location in Hattiesburg, and we've already outgrown it, with more than 50 parishioners in attendance on some Sundays. Thanks be to God, we have a priest serving every weekend, and we can only see this leading to even more growth. We need a move, and we need your help!

Our current building is only 1700 sq ft, and our worship space is less than 600 sq ft., which is very small for our growing congregation. Additionally, we have only 0.3 acres of land, and our parking is overflowing to the street.

The new location is 1.7 acres and includes a 3000 sq. ft. building. Although the existing building there is metal, the larger acreage supports our long-term goal to build a temple (and then use the metal building as a parish hall). Please help us make this move and continue to spread the Gospel to South Central Mississippi.