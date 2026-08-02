Historic Church Iconography Commission

We are raising funds to commission brand new iconography for our Byzantine Mission in Winlock, Washington. The historic 100-year-old building has been renovated by the Ruthenian Catholic Church of the United States. We want to honor the church’s history with artwork that reflects our heritage. Iconography is a central tool for prayer in Byzantine spirituality, and this holy art will inspire many souls on their faith journey!





We have commissioned Eastern European iconographers with extensive portfolios of church iconography. The work will be true to the time period of our church, preserving its historical significance while bringing original, creative vision to the holy temple.





The image displayed in this campaign is a creative vision of what the iconography may look like, based on the artists’ visit to the historic church building where they 3D-scanned the interior.





The first phase of the fundraising is to raise $3000 which will begin the commission and the iconographers will produce a more extensive portfolio and comprehensive plan.





Your support is needed to complete this extensive commission to bring beautiful, faithful icons into our church home. Thank you for supporting the arts and Byzantine tradition. Christ is among us!





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