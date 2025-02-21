Supporting the Hippie Gypsy Terri

For those of you that know our incredible sister, Terri Wilson (aka Hippie Freak) you can't help but love her! She's one of a kind, always willing to lend a hand and share her heart. Recently she made a courageous decision to drop everything and move from TN to FL to help Circle of Chi open our first Wellness Center, hence her new name Hippie Gypsy :)

Tragically, while traveling to lunch after church on Sunday, she was involved in a car accident that left her car totaled. Thankfully she is unharmed but now faces the challenge of needing a new vehicle to continue working and making ends meet.

Your financial support will help her get a new car so she can Door Dash to pay her bills. Every contribution, big or small, will help her regain her independence and ensure she can continue pursuing her passion for Tai Chi Gung in Jacksonville.

Thank you for your prayers and generous support during this difficult time. Together, let's get her back on the road!