Hip Surgery & Recovery

On June 11, I suffered a severe fall that resulted in a broken left hip. I required emergency surgery, hospitalization, and rehab, and I am still in recovery. This injury has completely changed my daily life and my ability to manage basic tasks. While I’ve been healing, my regular bills did not stop. I fell behind quickly — rent, utilities, transportation, medical‑related costs — all piling up at a time when I was physically unable to keep up or catch up.





I am now facing an urgent financial situation that I cannot resolve alone. I am asking for help because I truly need it. This support will go directly toward stabilizing my essential expenses while I continue recovering from surgery and working to regain mobility. Any amount will make a real difference right now.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for helping me through one of the hardest and most vulnerable moments of my life.