Hip Surgery for My Dog Flex

Hi everyone,

I’m asking for help for my dog, Flex, who means so much to me and my family. Unfortunately, Flex is dealing with a serious hip problem and needs surgery to get back to living a happy, comfortable life.

The estimated cost of his surgery and treatment is $6,000, which is more than we’re able to handle on our own right now. Flex is a loving, energetic dog who deserves the chance to get back on his feet, run around, and enjoy life without being in pain.

Any donation, no matter how big or small, would mean the world to us. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would help us tremendously and could reach someone who is able to help Flex.

Our goal is to raise $6,000 to cover his hip surgery and related veterinary expenses. Every dollar will go directly toward getting Flex the treatment he needs.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read Flex’s story, donate, or share. We truly appreciate every bit of support. ❤️🐶







