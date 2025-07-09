Hillary’s Suicide Sauce – So Hot It’s Suicide

https://www.hillaryssuicidesauce.com

I’m not launching another cute novelty hot sauce that sits on a shelf and makes people say “oh that’s funny” before they never open it again.

I’m launching a sauce that will actively ruin your day.

Hillary’s Suicide Sauce is a small-batch, Wisconsin-made hot sauce that does not care about your feelings, your taste buds, or your ability to function for the next twenty minutes. It is not “medium heat with a kick.” It is not “bold but approachable.” It is the kind of heat that makes you question every decision that led you to putting it in your mouth.

Why this exists

The world is full of safe sauces. Polite sauces. Sauces that apologize for existing.

I didn’t want that.

I wanted something that matches the energy of the internet in 2026: loud, a little unhinged, permanently on the list, and completely unwilling to tone it down. So I made a sauce that tastes like it was manufactured in a classified facility and then accidentally released into the civilian population.

The name is the warning label.

What you’re actually getting

This is not a gimmick bottle with a cartoon on it and mild salsa inside.

This is a real pepper-based sauce built in small, deeply questionable batches. The heat shows up in three acts, just like a tragedy:

Act One – Denial “Oh, this is fine.” (It is not fine.)

Act Two – Regret “Why did I do that.” (You already know why.)

Act Three – Acceptance “I’d do it again.” (You will.)

We don’t publish a Scoville number because the last people who tried to measure it told us to leave and never contact them again. You’ll just have to find out the hard way.

Who’s making this

I’m a guy in rural Wisconsin who decided the world needed one more extremely irresponsible food product. I grow things. I make things. And occasionally I make things that should probably come with a waiver.

Hillary’s Suicide Sauce is produced in small runs because if we made a lot of it at once, someone would eventually notice and try to stop us. Every bottle is hand-filled by people who have been asked, more than once, “Are you okay?” while working on it. The answer was no.

What the money is for

This fundraiser exists for one simple reason: I need to lock in the first real production run, buy bottles, labels, and the rest of the packaging, and get this thing out of my kitchen and into the hands of people who actively want to suffer.

Funds will go toward:

Ingredients and production for the first batch Bottles, caps, and labels Shipping supplies The inevitable “why did we do this” moments during production

No fancy warehouse. No corporate kitchen. Just a small operation trying to release something genuinely dangerous in the best way possible.

The deal

If you back this, you’re not buying a safe souvenir. You’re buying a bottle that will make you text people you shouldn’t, question your life choices, and then immediately go back for more.

You’ve been warned.

The heat is not a joke. The name is not a joke. The fact that I’m asking strangers on the internet for money to make this is only slightly a joke.

Get in while the batches are still small and the liability insurance is still theoretical.

Hillary’s Suicide Sauce So Hot It’s Suicide

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Support the project. Buy a bottle. And may whatever higher power you believe in have mercy on your tongue.