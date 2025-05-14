Campaign Image

A New Start Begins Here

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $2,715

Campaign created by Tony Gambone

Campaign funds will be received by Anthony Gambone

A New Start Begins Here


Every woman deserves a second chance—a real chance—to rebuild her life with dignity, support, and purpose. At The Hiding Place, they provide more than just shelter; they offer a safe, faith-based home where formerly incarcerated women can find healing, structure, and a new beginning grounded in Christian love and community.
But today, they face a challenge: The current space is not enough. With more women seeking support upon release, they must expand capacity. We are launching a fundraising campaign to remodel and restore key areas of the home so that they can welcome more women into a stable, nurturing environment.


Your support can make the difference between a return to the streets and the start of a transformed life.
 
 
 







Recent Donations
Show:
Frank - The Fellowship
$ 15.00 USD
29 days ago

Vicky V
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for MisFits to be abundantly blessed with more than you can think or imagine for your growth! Love you!

AC Comfort
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Glad to help.

Paul Mays Health Insurance Group
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Robin And Rob Hanson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for helping so many women get a fresh start!! God bless you!!

ProLift Garage Doors
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Love your cause and pray for the best.

Kris and Karen Stewart
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Emilio and Sabrina
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you, Tyler and team, for your resilience, strength, and love in helping the people who most need it.

Mauricio Portugal
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So inspiring

Ohana Garage Doors
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo