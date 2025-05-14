A New Start Begins Here





Every woman deserves a second chance—a real chance—to rebuild her life with dignity, support, and purpose. At The Hiding Place, they provide more than just shelter; they offer a safe, faith-based home where formerly incarcerated women can find healing, structure, and a new beginning grounded in Christian love and community.

But today, they face a challenge: The current space is not enough. With more women seeking support upon release, they must expand capacity. We are launching a fundraising campaign to remodel and restore key areas of the home so that they can welcome more women into a stable, nurturing environment.



Your support can make the difference between a return to the streets and the start of a transformed life.




















