A New Start Begins Here

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,715
Campaign funds will be received by Anthony Gambone
Every woman deserves a second chance—a real chance—to rebuild her life with dignity, support, and purpose. At The Hiding Place, they provide more than just shelter; they offer a safe, faith-based home where formerly incarcerated women can find healing, structure, and a new beginning grounded in Christian love and community.
But today, they face a challenge: The current space is not enough. With more women seeking support upon release, they must expand capacity. We are launching a fundraising campaign to remodel and restore key areas of the home so that they can welcome more women into a stable, nurturing environment.
Your support can make the difference between a return to the streets and the start of a transformed life.
Praying for MisFits to be abundantly blessed with more than you can think or imagine for your growth! Love you!
Glad to help.
Thank you for helping so many women get a fresh start!! God bless you!!
Love your cause and pray for the best.
Thank you, Tyler and team, for your resilience, strength, and love in helping the people who most need it.
So inspiring
