Hi, my name is Nelson💛 I'm from Uganda, curr

Hi, I'm Nelson from Uganda 💛





I'm urgently raising funds for my cancer treatment and chemotherapy. The hospital costs, medication, and chemo sessions have become too much for me and my family to handle alone.





Every day is a fight, but I'm staying strong and full of hope. Your donation, whether $5, $20, or $100, will go directly to:

- Chemotherapy sessions

- Medication and lab tests

- Hospital bills and transport





Even if you can't donate, please share this campaign. Your kindness means I can focus on healing instead of worrying about bills.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting my journey. God bless you! 🙏





#SaveNelson