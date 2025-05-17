Support Heterosexual Awesomeness & God's Design!

Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest Boise & Year 1 of Hard-Hitting Content Creation!

We need your help in defending Family Values!

We're launching the FIRST EVER Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest in Boise, June 20-21, 2025, a high-energy, no-nonsense celebration of traditional family values! This isn't just a festival—it's a battle cry for what's right. We're also funding Year 1 of a scrappy, truth-exposing content creation team to shine a spotlight on the influential elites pushing agendas that erode the family unit. We're naming names, exposing lies, and doing it with a grin!

Our Goal: $200,000

This covers:

Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest Boise: This fest is free to the public. Two days of epic speakers, live music, family-friendly activities, and a massive rally for traditional values. Think food trucks, kid zones, and a stage that'll shake the Idaho hills!

Content Creator Team: A lean, mean squad of creators working year-round to produce viral videos, articles, and exposés that call out the enemies of family values—no matter how powerful they are.

The Stakes Are High

We've knocked on doors and sent emails to countless corporations, imploring them to stand with us. Guess what? Most slammed the door in our face. These same companies pour millions into PRIDE events and agendas that mock traditional values, but when it comes to supporting families? Crickets. Hypocrisy much?

Oh well—their loss! It's time for real Americans to step up and fund this fight. We don't need corporate cash when we've got the heart and grit of everyday patriots like YOU.

Why This Matters

The family is under attack. From Hollywood to corporate boardrooms, influential voices are pushing narratives that confuse kids, undermine parents, and shred the values that built this nation. Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest and our content team will punch back—hard. We're exposing the culprits, rallying the faithful, and having a blast while we do it!

How You Can Help

Donate ANY amount: Every dollar fuels the fight—$5, $50, or $500, it all adds up! Visit our website to make tax-deductible donations as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Share this campaign: Blast it on Social Media, text it to your friends, shout it from the rooftops!

Join us at Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest: Bring your family to Boise and let's make history together!

Let's Do This!

The elites want us quiet. They want us divided. They want us to sit down and shut up. Not today! Let's raise $200,000, throw the biggest pro-family party Boise's ever seen, and launch a content machine that'll keep the enemies of family values up at night.

Donate now. Share now. Fight now.

For faith, family, and freedom—let's make Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest and Year 1 legendary!



