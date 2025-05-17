Support Heterosexual Awesomeness & God's Design!

Goal:
USD $65,000
Raised:
USD $486
Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest Boise & Year 1 of Hard-Hitting Content Creation!
We need your help in defending Family Values!
We're launching the FIRST EVER Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest in Boise, June 20-21, 2025, a high-energy, no-nonsense celebration of traditional family values! This isn't just a festival—it's a battle cry for what's right. We're also funding Year 1 of a scrappy, truth-exposing content creation team to shine a spotlight on the influential elites pushing agendas that erode the family unit. We're naming names, exposing lies, and doing it with a grin!
Our Goal: $200,000
This covers:
The Stakes Are High
We've knocked on doors and sent emails to countless corporations, imploring them to stand with us. Guess what? Most slammed the door in our face. These same companies pour millions into PRIDE events and agendas that mock traditional values, but when it comes to supporting families? Crickets. Hypocrisy much?
Oh well—their loss! It's time for real Americans to step up and fund this fight. We don't need corporate cash when we've got the heart and grit of everyday patriots like YOU.
Why This Matters
The family is under attack. From Hollywood to corporate boardrooms, influential voices are pushing narratives that confuse kids, undermine parents, and shred the values that built this nation. Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest and our content team will punch back—hard. We're exposing the culprits, rallying the faithful, and having a blast while we do it!
How You Can Help
Let's Do This!
The elites want us quiet. They want us divided. They want us to sit down and shut up. Not today! Let's raise $200,000, throw the biggest pro-family party Boise's ever seen, and launch a content machine that'll keep the enemies of family values up at night.
Donate now. Share now. Fight now.
For faith, family, and freedom—let's make Heterosexual Awesomeness Fest and Year 1 legendary!
Keep up the good work/!
Happy Hetero Awesomeness!
Awesomeness!!
Thank You Mr. Fitzpatrick for this important campaign!
Traditional Family Values must be celebrated!
June should be for the celebration of the majority and not some designated niche freak off parade (exposed to children) highlighting the minority’s degeneracy.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.