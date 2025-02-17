Tony’s Big Beautiful Betraying Heart Needs You!

You know Tony. The guy who shows up before you even realize you need him. The guy who would give you the shirt off his back, even if it left him looking like an extra in a spaghetti western. The guy who has spent his life making your life easier, mowing lawns like a Michelangelo of Mulch, and never asking for anything in return.



Well, folks, Tony’s big ol’ generous heart has decided to go on strike. And not in a cute, protesting for better hours way—more like a "Hey buddy, I’m only working at 17% capacity, good luck with that" way. Turns out, Tony has Congestive Heart Failure, which is medical speak for "This guy needs help, STAT."

Why We’re Here (Besides Our Love for Tony)

Tony doesn’t have insurance. His wife, Theresa, has been working tirelessly to keep their family afloat, but let's be real—no paycheck in the world is built to withstand medical bills that could be measured in "Yikes, that's a lot." And with Tony’s new reality (a defibrillator, a medication cabinet that rivals a pharmacy, and major lifestyle changes), he’s not exactly in a position to jump back into lawn maintenance anytime soon.

The Good, the Bad, and the (Medically) Confusing

• Good News: No blockages! The heart cath says his pipes are clear. 🎉

• Bad News: His heart’s efficiency is at 17%, where normal is 55-70%. His heart is working harder than a squirrel on an espresso shot. 🐿️☕

• Confusing News: Doctors don’t really know exactly why this happened. What we do know is that the next 3-6 months will be critical.

How You Can Help

We’re raising funds to cover Tony’s growing medical expenses, future procedures, and necessary lifestyle changes (which, spoiler alert, are not cheap). Every single dollar helps—whether it’s buying his next round of meds, helping with hospital bills, or just giving him peace of mind so he can focus on healing instead of stressing over finances.

Tony has spent a lifetime showing up for us. Now it’s our turn. Let’s show his heart (the literal and metaphorical one) some love.

💙 Donate, share, send prayers, and help us give Tony the care he deserves! 💙



