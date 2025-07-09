Here Am I, Lord… Send Me!!!

My name is Mitzy, and I am currently a full-time student at Ywam ship, Kona preparing to become a full-time global missionary through Youth With A Mission (YWAM).





My journey to freedom began on August 12, 2005, when God rescued me from addiction and started a lifelong work of healing and restoration. Since then, He has faithfully led me one step at a time, transforming my life and teaching me what it truly means to walk with Him.





In September 2019, I was blessed to attend Central Florida Tres Dias #29 at the Table of Ruth. During that weekend, I experienced a deeper encounter with my Heavenly Father than ever before. It was there that I made a new covenant with Him—that wherever He called me, I would follow.





Just a few months later, in December 2019, I had the privilege of serving on my very first international mission trip to Freeport, Bahamas, alongside Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, the Anglers for the Bahamas initiative, Convoy of Hope, and Christ Fellowship Church.





When I signed up to serve, I had no idea that God was about to reshape my life forever.





A dear friend of mine, Tim, often said:





“God always gives a BOGO. You show up to serve, but you leave with your own cup overflowing. That’s how His grace works—when you pour into others, He pours back into you, abundantly.”





Those words became reality.





Although I have never been able to have children of my own because of endometriosis, God has placed an incredible love for children in my heart. It has become my mission to love, encourage, and share the hope of Jesus with as many children as possible around the world.





I often joke while serving in children’s ministry,





“I get to love the kids without having to pay for their college!”





Following that mission trip, during our debriefing, I clearly sensed God calling me to serve Him overseas. I didn’t know when, where, or how—but I knew He was inviting me into something greater.





It is amazing how God works.





In 2025, after walking through one of the most painful seasons of my life, God led me to Coastal Community Church in Sebastian, Florida—known as “The Be Love Church.”





It was there that He began answering the prayers I had been praying since 2019.





Through intentional time in prayer, worship, and studying His Word, I learned to create space for God to speak.





Psalm 46:10 (NIV) says:





“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”





Without those quiet moments in His presence, I don’t believe I would have recognized His voice so clearly.





During that season in the valley, God made it unmistakably clear that He was calling me to become a full-time missionary.





Like anyone would, I had questions for my Abba Father.





“But God… it’s going to cost so much.”





Yet He reminded me through Isaiah 55:8–9:





“For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways,” declares the Lord.





Then I said,





“But God… it’s not safe.”





And Jesus answered through John 14:27:





“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you… Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”





Throughout my life, one prayer has continually changed everything:





“Thy will be done.”





Every time I surrender my plans to God, He proves Himself faithful.





Then came the words that have become the theme of my life:





Isaiah 6:8





“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’”





Our Abba Father is always speaking, always guiding, and always faithful.





Today, I am incredibly honored to share that God has opened the doors for me to step into this calling.





I am currently attending YWAM Kona in Hawaii as a student in the Ablaze Discipleship Training School (DTS).





As part of my training, I will have the opportunity to serve throughout the Oceania region of the world.

The total cost of my Discipleship Training School and outreach is approximately $10,100, which covers training, outreach, travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses.





I am beyond excited for the opportunity to share the love of Christ with every person God places in our path. My prayer is that everything I do points people to Jesus and brings glory to His name.





Psalm 150:6 reminds us:





“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.”





Looking Ahead to 2027





As God continues to open doors, I am excited to share that I will also be partnering with my home church, Coastal Community Church in Sebastian, Florida, and Imani Milele, a Christian ministry serving children in Uganda.





The Swahili name Imani Milele means “Always Believe” or “Everlasting Hope.” Their mission is to share the love of Christ by providing education, discipleship, and hope for vulnerable children throughout Uganda.





I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving wherever God leads.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, pray for me, and consider partnering with me as I follow God’s calling.





Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.





May God richly bless you.





With love,





Mitzy





“Here am I. Send me.”

Isaiah 6:8



