Here Am I, Lord… Send Me!!!

My name is Mitzy, and I am currently a full-time student at Ywam ship, Kona preparing to become a full-time global missionary through Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

A dear friend of mine, Tim, often said:

“God always gives a BOGO. You show up to serve, but you leave with your own cup overflowing. That’s how His grace works—when you pour into others, He pours back into you, abundantly.”

Those words became my new reality.

Today, I am incredibly honored to share that God has opened the doors for me to step into this calling and get the training that is needed in order to serve with authority and from of understanding the word of God.





In the Ablaze Discipleship Training School (DTS) I am getting the tools needed to go into the field as missionary. As part of my training, I will have the opportunity to serve throughout the Oceania region of the world.

The total cost of my Discipleship Training School and outreach is approximately $10,100, which covers training, outreach, travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses.

I am beyond excited for the opportunity to share the love of Christ with every person God places in our path. My prayer is that everything I do points people to Jesus and brings glory to His name.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, pray for me, and consider partnering with me as I follow God’s calling.

Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

May God richly bless you,

Mitzy

www.aldealove.org











