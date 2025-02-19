Helping Henry Villegas

Please consider helping our dear employee, Henry Villegas.

On Saturday, February 15th, Henry was involved in a car accident in Mexico. The accident was a result of someone throwing a large rock off an overpass and into Henry’s windshield. The rock struck Henry, causing him to lose consciousness, and hit another vehicle, which injured a woman.

Henry suffered major injuries to his mouth & jaw and he lost his teeth in the accident. The other woman sustained very serious injuries, but thankfully, she will make a full recovery. The person who threw the rock that struck Henry has not been identified and sadly, never will be.

Even though Henry is an innocent party in this horrific accident, Henry is still having to prove his innocence in Mexico, which will be very costly in lawyer fees. Henry will also need extensive oral surgery and new teeth, which is also very expensive.

Henry has worked for us for over ten years and he’s been such a great asset to our glass business. Zach first met Henry over twenty years ago when they worked together at another glass shop. Henry is the son of a glazier and has been a glazier pretty much his entire life.

We will continue to help Henry financially throughout this ordeal and have put him on full paid leave, but we are hoping others who know & love Henry can help as well. Please help us give Henry back his smile. Henry loves his kids and grandkids and never asks for anything from others, so that is why we are reaching out to everyone who knows him. Even a few dollars makes a difference. Thank you for your consideration. -Cara & Zach



