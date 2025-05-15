Henry Scott's EA Journey

On January 13, 2025 Jake and Jessica welcomed Henry Scott into the world at 28 weeks and weighing 2.6lbs. Soon after his birth it was discovered that Henry has Esophageal Atresia (EA). This is a condition where the esophagus and stomach are not connected. Within hours Henry was transported to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta and he and his parents began their long journey.

Last fall, Jake and Jessica made the decision to move back to Michigan this summer. Jake was transitioning from active duty military to civilian life, although he is still in the reserves. Jessica teaches at a private school. So once the baby was born and the school year was over they would move. Jake was scheduled to start school using his GI bill the day after Henry was born, which of course he had to withdraw from. So the timing has been a blessing in the fact that both Jake and Jessica have been able to be so much a part of Henry’s care and able to be with him. That isn’t always the case for many families. However, with the recent setback in Henry’s care plan, their already long NICU stay has now been prolonged by a couple of months. At this time we anticipate that Henry will have his connection surgery near the end of June, once that surgery is complete he will be in the hospital 1-2 more months. Jake has now started school and works contingent with an EMS company. With the end of the school year approaching Jess’s disability will end. She had informed them in early January that she wasn't coming back next school year as they anticipated moving home to Michigan.

That is where setting up this fund comes in. So many have asked “how can we help?”, so with much discussion with Jake and Jessica we have set this up for them. It will help with some of the medical bills that have started arriving but mostly it will get them through the balance of their NICU stay so they can focus on Henry, his upcoming surgery and recovery. Family and friends have already been so generous with their love, support, prayers and gifts for this sweet family and we are so grateful. We know God has a mighty plan for Henry and his story. If you’re able to help, thank you. We also know that it isn’t possible for everyone and we still say thank you for your prayers and support, they mean the world to them.

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9



