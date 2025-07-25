Legal Fees for a Mother and a Soldier

PVT 2 Lucibello is the mother of 2 girls. She is also an active-duty service member in the US Army who just graduated from boot camp and advanced individual training (AIT) with a fractured hip. She kept a picture of her “family” inside her hat to remind her daily why she was making this sacrifice. Lucibello had a strong desire at 29 years old to pay her country back for the times she needed assistance while breaking a generational trait. Lucibello wanted to set an example for her daughters and make them proud!

When Lucibello left for Basic Combat Training (3/4/2025), she had a husband, a rental home that was completely furnished, and her 8-month-old daughter, as well as a 9-year-old. When she returned home on leave after 4 months of training. Excited to see her “family,” she was completely blindsided with a divorce petition, 100% custody for the father, and child support paperwork for her 8-month-old daughter. Her husband stopped paying rent and moved out of their rental property, along with her 8-month-old daughter. He left most of Lucibello's personal belongings and ALL of his 9-year-old stepdaughter's personal belongings to be thrown away. As well as the ashes of her deceased grandfather, along with most of her family's pictures. This couple had been together for 3 years.

PVT 2 Lucibello has hired an attorney after depleting her bank account and borrowing money from friends, which has to be paid back. However, she still has an outstanding balance owed to her attorney that has to be paid before her final hearing.

PVT 2 Lucibello is fighting with everything she has to save her 1-year-old daughter and retain custody of her. She has secured transportation and housing (permanent duty station) in Texas for her children.

If you can, please find it in your heart to help this mother and active-duty soldier retain custody of her 1-year-old daughter. God bless you!

We know times are tough on everyone, but please share this campaign if you can. If you would like to donate by cash app or straight to her attorney, please contact me. My information is below. I will gladly provide the attorney's name, address, and case number.

No mother or soldier should be punished for serving her country by losing her baby because she tried to better her “family's” situation.

Please help if you can. Anything is appreciated. Prayers are needed as well to lift this mother in her time of need.

If you know of or have any veteran services that could assist, please help us make contact. Any suggestions are appreciated as well.

God bless you all, God bless our troops, and God bless the USA.





Sincerely,

Terri Lee Davis

Great-grandmother to her 9-year-old and Veteran

(386) 292-4395

dcpossum1@gmail.com

Cash App: $dcpossum1963