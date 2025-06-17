Campaign Image

Help Theodore live healthy and happy

 USD $40,000

 USD $4,630

Patrick Preston

Patrick Preston

My seven-month-old son Theodore is struggling with an undiagnosed autoimmune disease or condition. Despite visiting numerous doctors in our hometown and state, they have been unable to identify the problem. We've exhausted our savings trying to help him, and we're now looking at a specialty hospital in Denver for further treatment. As a parent, it's heartbreaking to see my child suffer, and I'm humbly asking for your help to cover all the related costs, including medical bills, travel expenses, and missed work. Your generosity will go a long way in ensuring Theodore receives the care he needs to live a healthy and happy life. Let's work together to give him a fighting chance. Thank you for your support.

Recent Donations
James Hoiland
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Paul
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

I'm praying for you and your family ,praying for healing for your baby

Michael Callahan
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Michael Callahan
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Steve Dewar
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Destiny Butler
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Hoping you guys get some answers. I can't imagine what you're going through ❤️ thinking of you all.

Jon and Pam Leak
$ 300.00 USD
27 days ago

Cory and Chelsea
$ 300.00 USD
27 days ago

We hope you guys get some answers and little one gets better soon!

Paige and Tony
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Get better soon little one! ❤️

Paul and Lisa Fischer
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

We hope your little one can receive the best care possible! Hang in there Theodore!

Elisha and Bret
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Uncle John
$ 1000.00 USD
28 days ago

You are an amazing man who will take this challenge as you always do, head on. You da man.

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

You are all in my prayers.

Mn
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for the baby

Allyson Keller
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending thoughts and prayers for baby Theodore!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Sending prayers for finding g answers and healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

You two have this. Be strong, trust and know you all are in our prayers. Little bud, you're a fighter hang in there! Big loves. ♥️🌷🙏

