Help Theodore live healthy and happy

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $4,630
Campaign funds will be received by Patrick Preston
My seven-month-old son Theodore is struggling with an undiagnosed autoimmune disease or condition. Despite visiting numerous doctors in our hometown and state, they have been unable to identify the problem. We've exhausted our savings trying to help him, and we're now looking at a specialty hospital in Denver for further treatment. As a parent, it's heartbreaking to see my child suffer, and I'm humbly asking for your help to cover all the related costs, including medical bills, travel expenses, and missed work. Your generosity will go a long way in ensuring Theodore receives the care he needs to live a healthy and happy life. Let's work together to give him a fighting chance. Thank you for your support.
I'm praying for you and your family ,praying for healing for your baby
Hoping you guys get some answers. I can't imagine what you're going through ❤️ thinking of you all.
We hope you guys get some answers and little one gets better soon!
Get better soon little one! ❤️
We hope your little one can receive the best care possible! Hang in there Theodore!
Sending prayers.
Sending prayers
You are an amazing man who will take this challenge as you always do, head on. You da man.
You are all in my prayers.
Praying for the baby
Sending thoughts and prayers for baby Theodore!
Sending prayers for finding g answers and healing.
You two have this. Be strong, trust and know you all are in our prayers. Little bud, you're a fighter hang in there! Big loves. ♥️🌷🙏
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.