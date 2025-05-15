Help The House Family

Recently, I was assaulted during an uber ride and had my phone stolen. Although the phone was blocked, the person who stole it hacked my sim card and used it to access several separate bank accounts while simultaneously blocking me from accessing them. Unfortunately, through various methods individual was able to steal nearly all of our savings. This couldn’t have happened at a worse possible time because our family is in the middle of a big move since we have a baby on the way, and the culprit also stole all the money we had set aside for our moving expenses and our current lease is expiring. The amount requested isn’t anywhere near the amount that was stolen, but for now we’re humbly requesting enough to get back on our feet, resolve our living situation, and cover the initial legal fees needed to sue uber for the neglectful actions that led to this whole ordeal. But our time to move is limited, our baby is due in just a few months, and the law suit could take several months to years. After spending weeks reviewing our options, we’re humbling asking your help as a last resort.