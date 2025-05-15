Help The House Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $10,065
Campaign funds will be received by Niko House
Recently, I was assaulted during an uber ride and had my phone stolen. Although the phone was blocked, the person who stole it hacked my sim card and used it to access several separate bank accounts while simultaneously blocking me from accessing them. Unfortunately, through various methods individual was able to steal nearly all of our savings. This couldn’t have happened at a worse possible time because our family is in the middle of a big move since we have a baby on the way, and the culprit also stole all the money we had set aside for our moving expenses and our current lease is expiring. The amount requested isn’t anywhere near the amount that was stolen, but for now we’re humbly requesting enough to get back on our feet, resolve our living situation, and cover the initial legal fees needed to sue uber for the neglectful actions that led to this whole ordeal. But our time to move is limited, our baby is due in just a few months, and the law suit could take several months to years. After spending weeks reviewing our options, we’re humbling asking your help as a last resort.
Glad to help where I can Niko! Been listening to you since you started out in your car when you were campaigning for Bernie (BS) Sanders. Blessings to you and yours sir.❤️
Best of luck brother
stay strong for you and your family bro. Much love!
Blessings Nico to you and family
I wish you the best for you and your family
So sorry for your troubles Mr. House; I hope to donate again in the future. May God give you DOUBLE for your trouble. God bless you and yours.
So sorry Niko! That’s a beautiful family you got there and that’s what’s important!
All the Best! Due Dissidence team mentioned you are one of the good ones & asked their cohort to help out.
Thanks for all you do and for standing for true justice and freedom. Your stance in Gaza is not just in the right side of history but admirable.
Hope you and your family recovering from this horrible experience. Mutual aid is important during this dark period of human history. Love Niko House & your work. Lots of respect & love from a fan in Seattle, WA.
A brother Dissent. Good Luck to you
