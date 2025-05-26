Help Edwards Overcome Financial Hardship

Goal:
USD $27,000
Raised:
USD $4,935
We are doing this funding campaign on behalf of our neighbors and dear friends, the Edwards, a wonderful family in our community who are facing an incredibly challenging time.
Despite her physical disabilities, their daughter Esra is a beacon of happiness and positivity. She has touched the lives of everyone who knows her, spreading joy and light wherever she goes. Her infectious smile and unwavering spirit have made a significant impact on all who know her.
However, last August, an uninsured motorist crashed into their specially modified minivan, essential for transporting Esra. Although they received some insurance compensation, it was not enough to cover the replacement vehicle, leaving them with a $27,000 loan balance.
After the accident, they discovered toxic black mold in various places in their home that they had extensively modified to make it accessible for Esra. This mold has caused severe health issues, sending two family members to the hospital. They were forced to flee their home in January and have been displaced ever since, moving between various temporary living accommodations, all of which have been quite costly.
The mold remediation is also quite expensive, and unfortunately, their insurance company will not cover the costs. They have taken out a second mortgage to fund home remediation. Their situation has not only led to significant financial strain, but also left them feeling very overwhelmed and discouraged.
We can help alleviate some of their financial burden! The Edwards would greatly appreciate any assistance in paying off the minivan loan. Your contributions will provide them with much-needed financial and emotional support during this difficult time!
Thank you for your generosity and kindness!
Best wishes as you tackle the trials of life
We had a free donut stand to raise money for your family. We are praying for you.
I hope this campaign really helps pay off the van this year!
I wish I could give more. Good luck on your donations.
God bless you guys
We love you guys, and we know that Heavenly Father sees all things and has a plan for you!
God bless the Edwards family. We love you all!
Our hearts and prayers are with you.
We have been so blessed by your faith and example. We love you!
We love the Edwards family!
We love the Edwards Family!
I am so sorry for the hardships you are going through right now. Sending my love. Kathy
