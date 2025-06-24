Autumn's Camper Discipleship Adventure

Goal:
USD $775
Raised:
USD $875
Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Brumley
We are so excited to share with you a rare opportunity for Autumn this summer!
Autumn has been accepted into the “Camper Discipleship Program” at
Camp Berea in Hebron, New Hampshire.
Part leadership role and part summer camp, in this unique program, Autumn will:
*Participate in hands-on ministry and service to the younger campers
*Develop leadership skills
*Create close friendships in a close-knit community with other CDP students
*Be discipled by a dedicated mentor who will walk alongside with Autumn
While we are committed to contributing what we can as a family, we are also reaching out to our family and friends, either through a financial gift or through prayer.
We are so thankful that Autumn thus far has received a 50% scholarship
towards her tuition cost of $1550!
The remaining cost is now $775.
Thank you for considering this request. It means so much to us and Autumn as she steps into this next chapter of growth and service.
Meant to send this sooner!
"Thank you so much for your support and love for our family:)" By Nicole Brumley
Praying God’s blessing for you Autumn!
"Thank you so much Ruthanne! We truly appreciate your support :)" By Nicole Brumley
have a great time at camp! ☺️
"Thank you so much for your support! I cannot believe the doors that God has opened for my girls this summer...I really appreciate it Meredith " By Nicole Brumley
Enjoy camp !
"Thanks Holly! Such a blessing you have always been to my girls. Love you Cuz" By Nicole Brumley
Blessings to Autumn at camp!
"Thank you so much for taking the time to help support Autumn on her trip! " By Nicole Brumley
Have a blessed time Autumn at camp! Love Miki
"Thank you so much for your support Miki! Thank you for being such a blessing to our family this past year" By Nicole Brumley
Wishing Autumn a fun and spirit-filled time at camp. ❤️
"Thank you so much for taking the time to help support Autumn on this trip! We really appreciate it!" By Nicole Brumley
🙏💖😊
"So thankful for your support and prayers for Autumn on this new adventure!" By Nicole Brumley
Wishing Autumn a wonderfully spirit filled Experience 🙏
"Thank you so much for taking the time to support Autumn, we really appreciate it!" By Nicole Brumley
We love Autumn and her whole family! Have a great time at camp!!
"Thank you so much for your support for Autumn on this trip!! Believing for growth and change in my baby girls heart!" By Nicole Brumley
May the Lord raise you up to be a Young Warrior in his name!
"Praising God for your support and encouragement to Autumn! Thank you so much!" By Nicole Brumley
So important for the next generations to spread the word and come together in worship. ❤️. Enjoy every moment of your journey.
"Such truth in your words, thank you so much for taking the time to support Autumn in her adventure towards growth and change in the Lord!" By Nicole Brumley
Hope you reach your goal and have fun!
"You are amazing Lea! Thank you for taking the time to support Autumn, we truly appreciate it!" By Nicole Brumley
Praise God
"Thank you so much for taking the time to support Autumn. It really is such a blessing and you have been such a blessing to us bud. Praise God! " By Nicole Brumley
