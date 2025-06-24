Campaign Image

Autumn's Camper Discipleship Adventure

We are so excited to share with you a rare opportunity for Autumn this summer!

Autumn has been accepted into the “Camper Discipleship Program” at

Camp Berea in Hebron, New Hampshire.


Part leadership role and part summer camp, in this unique program, Autumn will:

*Participate in hands-on ministry and service to the younger campers

*Develop leadership skills

*Create close friendships in a close-knit community with other CDP students

*Be discipled by a dedicated mentor who will walk alongside with Autumn


While we are committed to contributing what we can as a family, we are also reaching out to our family and friends, either through a financial gift or through prayer.


We are so thankful that Autumn thus far has received a 50% scholarship  

towards her tuition cost of $1550!

The remaining cost is now $775.

Thank you for considering this request. It means so much to us and Autumn as she steps into this next chapter of growth and service.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kate McAlarney
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Meant to send this sooner!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your support and love for our family:)" By Nicole Brumley

Ruthanne Laine
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying God’s blessing for you Autumn!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much Ruthanne! We truly appreciate your support :)" By Nicole Brumley

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Meredith Jenkins
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

have a great time at camp! ☺️

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your support! I cannot believe the doors that God has opened for my girls this summer...I really appreciate it Meredith " By Nicole Brumley

Holly
$ 150.00 USD
22 days ago

Enjoy camp !

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thanks Holly! Such a blessing you have always been to my girls. Love you Cuz" By Nicole Brumley

Joey
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

The Paxtons
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Blessings to Autumn at camp!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for taking the time to help support Autumn on her trip! " By Nicole Brumley

Miki
$ 75.00 USD
22 days ago

Have a blessed time Autumn at camp! Love Miki

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your support Miki! Thank you for being such a blessing to our family this past year" By Nicole Brumley

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Wishing Autumn a fun and spirit-filled time at camp. ❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for taking the time to help support Autumn on this trip! We really appreciate it!" By Nicole Brumley

Anna Britton
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

🙏💖😊

Response from Campaign Owner:

"So thankful for your support and prayers for Autumn on this new adventure!" By Nicole Brumley

Cathy Phillips
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Wishing Autumn a wonderfully spirit filled Experience 🙏

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for taking the time to support Autumn, we really appreciate it!" By Nicole Brumley

Kimberly
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

We love Autumn and her whole family! Have a great time at camp!!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your support for Autumn on this trip!! Believing for growth and change in my baby girls heart!" By Nicole Brumley

Sean Brennan
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

May the Lord raise you up to be a Young Warrior in his name!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Praising God for your support and encouragement to Autumn! Thank you so much!" By Nicole Brumley

Courtney Diresto
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

So important for the next generations to spread the word and come together in worship. ❤️. Enjoy every moment of your journey.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Such truth in your words, thank you so much for taking the time to support Autumn in her adventure towards growth and change in the Lord!" By Nicole Brumley

Allison
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Lea
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Hope you reach your goal and have fun!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"You are amazing Lea! Thank you for taking the time to support Autumn, we truly appreciate it!" By Nicole Brumley

Edee Murphy
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Praise God

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for taking the time to support Autumn. It really is such a blessing and you have been such a blessing to us bud. Praise God! " By Nicole Brumley

