Autumn's Camper Discipleship Adventure

We are so excited to share with you a rare opportunity for Autumn this summer!

Autumn has been accepted into the “Camper Discipleship Program” at

Camp Berea in Hebron, New Hampshire.





Part leadership role and part summer camp, in this unique program, Autumn will:

*Participate in hands-on ministry and service to the younger campers

*Develop leadership skills

*Create close friendships in a close-knit community with other CDP students

*Be discipled by a dedicated mentor who will walk alongside with Autumn





While we are committed to contributing what we can as a family, we are also reaching out to our family and friends, either through a financial gift or through prayer.





We are so thankful that Autumn thus far has received a 50% scholarship

towards her tuition cost of $1550!

The remaining cost is now $775.

Thank you for considering this request. It means so much to us and Autumn as she steps into this next chapter of growth and service.