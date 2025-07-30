Help Save Lito's Life

Hello everyone,

My name is Joan Lorraine “Yin” McMahon. I currently work as an ICU nurse here in the U.S., while my family lives in the Philippines. I’ve always done my best to support them—including recently helping cover half the cost of my brother’s gallbladder surgery.





Unfortunately, just two days ago, my father, Lito Raneses, experienced severe breathing problems and had to be rushed to the emergency room.





He is now intubated and receiving 100% oxygen through a ventilator. The hospital performed a cardiac catheterization and informed us that his coronary vessels are very small. Because of this, he urgently needs a Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG).





To proceed with the surgery, we were told to prepare 1 million pesos (approximately $18,000 USD). My dad doesn't have insurance—something that, sadly, is quite common in the Philippines—so our family must cover all expenses out-of-pocket.





We’ve already paid for the initial emergency care, including diagnostic tests and procedures. He also underwent temporary dialysis, as he was unable to urinate despite receiving multiple diuretics.





As of now, we’ve been billed nearly 300,000 PHP (around $5,500 USD) just for professional fees—excluding ICU charges and other hospital costs.





I’ve never asked for help before, but after the unexpected costs of my brother’s surgery and now my father’s critical condition, I can no longer do this on my own. I humbly ask for your support. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean the world to me and my family.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for caring. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.





With gratitude,

Joan Lorraine “Yin” McMahon and Mark McMahon

On behalf of the Raneses family