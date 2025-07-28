Campaign Image

HELP SAVE MY VERY GOOD BOY & MY BEST FRIEND!!

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Karen McGill

Campaign funds will be received by Karen McGill

HELP SAVE MY VERY GOOD BOY & MY BEST FRIEND!!

🩺😥 "Honey has always been the picture of health—until recently. In just two months, this once invincible pup needed multiple surgeries, countless tests, and emergency care to save his life after a sudden but mysterious illness! 

💸📉 "Every dollar counts—whether it's for an ultrasound that costs more than a month of rent or medication to manage pain and inflammation, each expense feels like another brick in this seemingly insurmountable wall we’re up against."

"Honey has lived every moment with zest and energy, but now he needs us most. Please consider donating whatever you can—every dollar brings him one step closer to recovery and back into the sunshine of life we all know and love."


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
10 hours ago

Kelley Fahey
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo