Merlin's Emergency Vet Care Fund





As a family of six, including our beloved pet Merlin, we are facing a challenging time. Our furry friend has been diagnosed with urinary problems that require emergency veterinary care. Merlin, who turns three on May 28th, has been the glue that holds our blended family together. He has brought so much joy and love into our lives, and now we need your help to ensure he receives the medical attention he needs.

Merlin has an overproduction of crystals in his bladder, causing blockages in his urethra that are life-threatening. He urgently needs his bladder drained and surgery to prevent future issues. Additionally, he will require a special diet to manage his condition. The cost of these procedures and his new diet is expected to be thousands of dollars in the next month alone.

As a family, we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure Merlin's recovery and well-being. However, we need your support to cover the expenses associated with his emergency veterinary care. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go directly towards covering the costs of Merlin's medical treatment, surgery, and special diet.

We understand that not everyone may be able to donate, but we kindly ask that you consider supporting our family during this difficult time. Your generosity will not only help save Merlin's life but also bring us one step closer to keeping our family together.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting Merlin's emergency veterinary care fund. Your help is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to updating you on Merlin's progress.

