supporting Rodney and friends at arc of the ozarks

I AM DOING THIS CHARITY DRIVE TO HELP A YOUNG MAN THAT LIVES IN THE ARC OF THE OZARKS HOUSING UNIT. THESE INVIDIDUALS SUFFER FROM AUTISM AND OTHER SPECIAL NEEDS. RODNEY HAS BEEN ABANDONED BY HIS FAMILY AND PUT IN THIS FACILTY. HE LITERALLY HAS NO FAMILY TO VISIT HIM, GIVE HIM HUGS AND GIVE HIM THE LOVE HE DESERVES :( UNFORTUNATELY PEOPLE CAN NOT VISIT HIM THAT ARE NOT FAMILY DUE TO THEIR RULES. I UNDERSTAND WITH THE WEIRDOS AND SEX OFFENDERS OUT THERE THEY MUST PROTECT OUR FAMILY MEMBERS FROM OTHERS OUT THERE TRYING TO HARM OR TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PEOPLE. HE HAS NOTHING AND I MEAN NOTHING... ALL HIS CLOTHES ARE TOO SMALL AND HIS ROOM ONLY HAS A BED AND DRESSER IN IT. HIS ONLY BLANKET IS WORN DOWN TO NOTHING, I MEAN NOTHING! HE LOVES TO DRAW AND THE ONLY THING HE HAS TO DRAW ON IS HIS WALLS IN HIS ROOM AND IN THE HALLWAY. MY SON LIVES THERE ALSO WITH ONE OTHER INVIDIDUAL AND STAFFING. I CAN'T JUST GO THERE TO SEE MY SON AND NOT BE AFFECTED BY SEEING RODNEY WITH NOBODY AND NOTHING FOR THIS YOUNG MAN. I'M REACHING OUT AND ASKING FOR EVERYONE'S HELP TO GET THE FUNDS SO WE CAN HELP HIM. FUNDS WILL ALSO BE USED FOR THE OTHER'S THERE TO HELP WITH ANYTHING THEY MIGHT NEED. BUT WE WILL GET ALL RODNEY'S NEEDS 1ST! TAKING THEM OUT TO EAT OR TO SIVLER DOLLAR CITY FOR THE DAY AND MUCH MUCH MORE. WHEN YOU DO FOR ONE THERE THEY ASK YOU DO FOR EVERYBODY. SO A PORTION OF THIS WILL GOT OUT TO HELP EVERYBODY LIVING THERE. MY HEART JUST BREAKS SEEING RODNEY THERE WITH NOBODY! I CAN'T JUST SIT HERE AND NOT DO ANYTHING. SO I'M REACHING OUT TO ANY AND EVERYBODY THAT COULD HELP IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE. NOTHING IS TOO SMALL OR TOO BIG! 100% OF ALL FUNDS RAISED WILL GO INTO MY ACCOUNT AND I'LL WRITE A CHECK TO THE ARC ACCOUNT AT THE HOUSE RODNEY AND FRIENDS LIVE. THEY HAVE RULES AND POLICIES THAT I MUST FOLLOW SO THESE FUNDS WILL GET TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE. MY PLEDGE TO ALL OF YOU IS...I THOMAS BROOKS PROMISE EVERYONE THAT I WILL MAKE SURE THAT I KEEP IN CONTACT WITH THEM AND WHAT THEY ARE USING THE FUNDS FOR AT ARC. WHAT WE ALL DO HERE WILL CHANGE SO MUCH IN THESE 3 INDIVIDUALS LIFES. I COULD GO ON AND ON BUT LET ME WRAP THIS UP. PLEASE HELP IN ANWAY YOU CAN! IF ANYONE HAS ANY QUESTIONS OR THOUGHTS PLEASE CONTACT ME AT tombrooks33@yahoo.com. if you want to talk to me on the phone send your info to my email and I'll get right back with you. REMEMER.... DON'T GIVE UP , DON'T EVER GIVE UP #33 #AUTISM #LOVEOURCHILDREN