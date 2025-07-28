Help Onyx to Walk Again

🌟 Onyx's Journey Back to Paws 🐾💔

I remember the day like it was yesterday, not a week ago but almost three years now. It was love at first sight when we met Onyx, that big, gentle giant of a Dane who had been through more homes in her first six months than most dogs ever see in their entire lives. She came into our family's life just over 3 years ago, and she changed everything.

But our journey together hasn't been without its challenges. When she first came to us, she developed a food allergy and it took our family several months and multiple visits to the vet for extensive testing to determine what food she could tolerate. Just three years into her adoption, Onyx has torn her CCL – the equivalent of a human knee ligament – for the second time in her young life. That first surgery for the right leg was tough on all of us, watching her hobble around with so much pain and knowing we had to do something more than just ease her discomfort through medication. Her injury also halted her journey to become a service dog, having already passed Level 2 training.

Now, she's facing it again: another CCL repair surgery this time on her left leg. The cost? A staggering $7,000. Yes, you read that right – seven thousand dollars for our sweet girl who has already given us so much love and joy in her short life. And the total costs of both surgeries? Over double that amount.

We're not looking at just a hefty bill; we're looking at peace of mind. Onyx deserves to live without pain, to run freely again like she did before these injuries stole away some of her most vibrant moments. She's more than just our dog – she's family. And when one of us hurts, the whole pack feels it.

And that’s where you come in. If there's anything I've learned from being Onyx's person, it's this: never underestimate the power of a kind heart and helping hands. Every little bit helps – whether it's your pocket change or just sharing her story to help spread awareness.

Please consider joining us on this journey by donating whatever you can towards Onyx’s surgery costs; every dollar makes a difference in giving our girl the chance at a pain-free life she so deserves. Share her story, too – let's show the world that even in its darkest moments, love prevails and shines through like sunshine breaking through clouds on a stormy day.

Together, we can make Onyx’s second CCL repair surgery not just possible but successful—bringing back more laughter, joy, and love into her life than ever before.