Help Natalie Beat Leukemia

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $23,175

Campaign created by Austin Smidt

Campaign funds will be received by Shane Hostetler

Hello, my name is Austin and I'm reaching out to ask for your help in supporting my amazing cousin Shane and his wife Keena during this difficult time. Their precious baby girl, Natalie, has just been diagnosed with TCell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and the medical team is urging them to start chemotherapy treatments as soon as possible. However, the initial phase of treatments will require a lot of time off work, and someone to be with Natalie full-time due to her decreased immune system. As you can imagine, this is a huge financial burden for the young family.

Shane and Keena are devoted parents who have always put their daughter's needs first, and now they need our support to ensure they can provide the best possible care for Natalie. Your contribution will go directly towards covering the costs of medical treatments, lost income, and other related expenses.

No amount is too small, and every dollar counts in helping Natalie beat this disease and live a healthy, happy life. Please consider donating today and sharing this campaign with your friends and family. Together, we can make a difference in Natalie's life and give her the chance to grow up and reach her full potential. Thank you for your generosity and support. #NataliesFightAgainstLeukemia

Recent Donations
Emma Neu
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

God bless you all

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Cassie Crouse
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Things no parent should have to worry about.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Amanda Haag
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your baby girl 💜

Jessica Monson Drossin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers for your beautiful family and your precious baby girl.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel Bigelow
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Katie Halter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all my love and prayers for you guys! Love, Katie (Hannie’s maid of honor)

DMDBHR
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

No one fights alone, sweet little NAtalie! 💪🏻 Love, the DeGroot Family

Herman Wurtz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

