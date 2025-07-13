Help Rebuild my mom's home in Kyiv

On July 3rd, 2025, a Russian rocket was intercepted over my mom’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The explosion caused major damage—destroying the roof and other parts of the home including the kitchen, bathroom, and windows.

By nothing short of a blessing, my mom wasn’t home at the time. After hearing unsettling reports of an imminent large-scale rocket attack on Kyiv, I prayed and pleaded with her to leave the city. Thankfully, she listened and went to the countryside, where she stayed for over a week. She only found out what happened when she returned on July 4th and saw the destruction.

We’re deeply grateful that she’s safe—but the damage to her home is overwhelming. With no insurance to cover war-related losses, she’s left to face repairs on her own.

If you feel moved to help, any donation—big or small—would mean the world to us. Your kindness will go directly toward repairing her roof, restoring basic utilities, and making the home livable again.

Thank you for reading, and thank you for caring.

Photos and videos of damages