Campaign Image

Help Rebuild my mom's home in Kyiv

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $1,370

Campaign created by Ihor Burkovskiy

Campaign funds will be received by Ihor Burkovskiy

Help Rebuild my mom's home in Kyiv

On July 3rd, 2025, a Russian rocket was intercepted over my mom’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The explosion caused major damage—destroying the roof and other parts of the home including the kitchen, bathroom, and windows.

By nothing short of a blessing, my mom wasn’t home at the time. After hearing unsettling reports of an imminent large-scale rocket attack on Kyiv, I prayed and pleaded with her to leave the city. Thankfully, she listened and went to the countryside, where she stayed for over a week. She only found out what happened when she returned on July 4th and saw the destruction.

We’re deeply grateful that she’s safe—but the damage to her home is overwhelming. With no insurance to cover war-related losses, she’s left to face repairs on her own.

If you feel moved to help, any donation—big or small—would mean the world to us. Your kindness will go directly toward repairing her roof, restoring basic utilities, and making the home livable again.

Thank you for reading, and thank you for caring.

Photos and videos of damages

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Adamski
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 From America and Poland 🇺🇲🇵🇱

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Neighbor
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Myroslava Voitovych
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Elzbieta Zawadzka
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Maddie
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending so much love from Austin, Texas!!! 🖤🖤

Veronica Bravo
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

So sad to hear that this is happening and affecting people we know, may God bless and save us all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Will, be praying for your family, no one deserves to go through this.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo