Help me make my First Profession!

Hello, my name is Meritt Petrone and I am so grateful to announce that I will be making my First Profession of the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity, and obedience in my Secular Institute. I will finally, at long last, become a consecrated member of the Catholic Church. My apostolate is, and will continue to be, providing spiritual, retreats, and rule of life planning for those who want to give their great "Fiat" to God on their way to holiness.



In order to make the retreat to make my Profession I will need a minimum of $800 by July 1st, 2025. My financial status right now is extremely difficult as you can read here at my larger fundraising page: https://www.givesendgo.com/InNeedofJubilee

The cost breakdown for my trip is:

$100 for gas to the retreat center

$100 for gas from the retreat center

$470 due to the retreat center for my required 9 day stay at our annual retreat

$100 for the food for 9 days that I have to bring due to serious dietary restrictions

$30 for an oil change that my car will need prior to that trip

_____

$800



(and I would love to have $100 for a dress for my profession day)

If you can help with any of these expenses to help me give my all to God, I would be very grateful. I have had a call to consecrated life since I was a young child and I cannot describe the joy in my heart to be able to have this dream come true in a Jubilee Year. Never give up hope! Be assured of my prayers for you and thank you for your prayers.



