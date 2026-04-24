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Help Me Rebuild My Life and Work Again

Goal£350,000 EGP
Raised£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byyehia abdelhafiz

Fundraiser funds will be received by yehia abdelhafiz

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Work Again

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Work Again


Hello, my name is Yehia. I am 46 years old, from Nubia, Egypt, a husband, and a father of four children.

Before COVID-19, I worked in the tourism industry at a hotel overlooking the Nile River in Nubia. Tourism was my livelihood, and I was proud to work with people from different countries.


Then COVID-19 changed everything. Tourism was severely affected, and I lost my job and the stable income I depended on.

Instead of giving up, I started learning new skills and building a new path through online work. I taught myself social media management, graphic design, video editing, digital marketing, website-related work, and digital product creation.


I have the skills and the willingness to work. What I am missing is the financial stability and basic equipment needed to turn those skills into a more reliable income.


Why $7,000?

The campaign goal is 350,000 Egyptian Pounds (EGP) because I am based in Egypt and GiveSendGo displays the goal in the local currency. This is approximately $7,000 USD, depending on the exchange rate.I am not asking for this money so I can stop working. I want it to help me work again, support my family, and become financially independent.


How the $7,000 Will Help

$2,500 — Housing & Stability

Essential housing and stability needs for my family.

$1,500 — Computer & Work Equipment

Equipment needed for video editing, graphic design, social media management, and online work.

$1,200 — Family & Essential Needs

Essential household and family expenses while I rebuild my income.

$1,000 — Work Development & Marketing

Tools, services, and marketing to help me reach more clients and grow my online work.

$800 — Emergency Reserve

A small reserve for unexpected essential expenses.

Total Goal $7,000- approximately 350,000 Egyptian Pounds


My Family

My mother has been bedridden for more than 15 years, and my sister and I shared the responsibility of caring for her. Sadly, my sister passed away.

Today, I am focused on supporting my mother, my wife, and our four children. I want to give my family greater stability and a better future.


I Still Want to Work

I am not looking for a permanent solution through donations. I am looking for a chance to rebuild.

I already have skills that I can use to earn money, and I will continue working and developing those skills.

With better equipment, greater stability, and the ability to invest in my work, I hope to reach more clients and build a reliable income.


If You Can Help

If you can donate, any amount can make a difference.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story. One share could help me reach someone who is able to help.

I will continue working, learning, and looking for opportunities regardless of how much this campaign raises.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your support, or even simply for sharing this page.

I am not asking you to give me a future. I am asking for a chance to build it myself.


— Yehia

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