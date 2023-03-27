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A Mother Fighting Cancer With Faith and Courage

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$10,000 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Bernard Germino

A Mother Fighting Cancer With Faith and Courage

Our family is living through the most painful season of our lives. My mother, Maribelle is fighting throat cancer that has taken her voice, her strength and her independence. What began as a simple diagnosis turned into surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays and complications that changed her life forever.


Cancer took her ability to speak. It took her ability to work. It left her unable to care for herself. Today, she struggles just to breathe, swallow, move and make it through each day without overwhelming pain.


We care for her around the clock, but her needs have grown far beyond what our Filipino American family can manage alone. She has no insurance, no disability support, and no financial coverage. Every surgery, medication, appointment, and medical supply comes directly from our pocket.


Because of her cancer operations, hospitalizations, and complications, we now owe over $100,000 in medical bills. On top of that, we have five months of unpaid rent, overdue utilities and daily care expenses that keep piling up. We came dangerously close to eviction in August. The only reason we were not removed from our home was because of the small donations we received here and through my dad’s campaign. Even those gifts were tiny, but they were enough to keep a roof over my mother’s head for one more month.


Still, she keeps fighting. Even when her body is exhausted, even when the pain is unbearable, she refuses to give up. Her determination is the reason we continue pushing forward, even when we feel overwhelmed.


Your support helps provide:

  1. long‑term medical care
  2. cancer treatments and follow‑up procedures
  3. home health assistance
  4. medical equipment and supplies
  5. transportation for appointments and emergencies
  6. stable housing during recovery
  7. therapy and rehabilitation
  8. daily care and monitoring

I created this fundraiser because we have reached a point where we cannot carry this alone. Since her diagnosis in February 2025, it has been almost two years of fighting, praying, and trying everything we can. We update this page constantly. We share her story. We pour our hearts out. And yet, even though thousands of people have seen this campaign, we have been almost completely ignored. Not even a single $5 donation came in for months.


We are drowning in debt while still trying to keep my mother alive, safe, and cared for. And yet even when everyone ignores us, even when no one steps forward, even when it feels like the world has turned away, God has witnessed every moment, every tear, every sleepless night, every prayer whispered over my mother’s bed. We trust His goodness. We trust His timing. We trust that blessings will come because we have placed everything in His hands.


We also have another fundraiser created by my dad, Bernardo Germino called "Keep Maribelle Safe Through Her Cancer Recovery." Any support here or there goes directly toward keeping my mother safe and able to continue her fight.


If you are able to help whether through a one‑time gift or monthly support. It would mean more than we can express. Monthly donations help us maintain her care consistently, especially during the weeks when her needs suddenly increase.


Every donor becomes part of the reason she can keep fighting for her life.

From our family to yours, thank you for caring. Thank you for seeing her. Thank you for standing with us in the hardest chapter we have ever lived through.


“Whoever is kind to the needy honors God.” — Proverbs 14:31

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