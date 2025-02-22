Help Little Princess Sa Heal and Thrive

The poor little princess Sa in my home... She arrived sick from her "old home," and her condition has only worsened since I brought her in. She has a fur fungus, scabs all over her head, chest, and neck, weak intestines from being fed Catsrang for a long time, and unexplained corneal damage. After treating her with medication and baths, she has improved a little. However, when the scabs flare up, she scratches continuously, causing her skin to bleed, which breaks my heart.

Now, I have to put a collar on her and a sleeping pad for her to wear 24/7, along with regular coconut oil treatments. It's been almost two months, and she has only improved a bit more! Eating and hygiene are extremely difficult for her. I always keep her food bowl full so she can eat easily, but with the collar, she doesn't eat much, so I help her drink water. She is always greasy from the coconut oil, so I wipe her down every day. I also hesitate to give her too much pâté since she has mild diarrhea.

At one point, I considered returning her because I was also caring for two other pets (one male and one pregnant female) and was worried she might infect them. But after observing her for a day, I decided to keep her. Part of me felt that returning her would only worsen her condition without her previous owner knowing. Also, she is very gentle, quiet, and obedient. Even though she is sick, she doesn’t cause trouble or climb around.

I would like to ask everyone to read this and take good care of their little ones. When they get sick, it takes a lot of time to treat them, and sometimes they can relapse. I will do my best to treat her, love her as much as I can, and ensure she doesn’t lack anything.