Help Fill in the Gap to Summit!

Hi everyone! I have a heart full of hope and anticipation as I embark on an incredible journey that I believe will shape my future in profound ways. After a lot of thinking, and much time in prayer, I believe this is where the Lord wants me after graduation. As many of you know though, it is just my mom and me in our household, so I am stepping out in faith, and trusting that the Lord will provide the way. I am reaching out to seek your support to make this dream a reality.

I have been accepted into the Summit Gap Year program, a transformative experience designed to equip students like me to worship God with our heads, hearts, and hands. This unique opportunity will allow me to learn from some of the nation’s top Christian scholars, guiding me to think critically and Christianly about the world around me.

Summit Gap Year is not just about academic enrichment; it's about spiritual formation and genuine community. Throughout the program, I will be challenged to develop good habits and live out my faith in practical ways, both within a retreat setting and in the bustling environment of an urban area.

The first semester will be a time of inward reflection, where I'll delve deep into theology, critical thinking, and community living. This foundational period will set the stage for the second semester, during which I'll step out into the world as an ambassador of Christ, applying what I've learned in real-world situations.

By the end of the program, I will return home with a newfound perspective, having embarked on a year-long journey of growth and discovery. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the ways in which this experience will shape me into a more thoughtful, compassionate, and purposeful individual.

However, as with many worthwhile endeavors, there are financial barriers that stand in my way. The cost of participating in the Summit Gap Year program exceeds my current means, and I am reaching out to friends, family, and community members for support.

If you are willing and able to assist me on this journey, I would be deeply grateful. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in helping me reach my goal. If you would like to learn more about the program or how you can help, please don't hesitate to reach out to me directly.

Thank you for considering supporting me as I pursue this opportunity of a lifetime. Your generosity will not only impact my life but also the lives of those I encounter as I strive to live out my faith in meaningful ways.



