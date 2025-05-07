Healing for two A Mom and Her Autistic Daughter

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $320
🙏 URGENT HELP NEEDED 🙏
Kendra and her young autistic daughter have been living in Tent City ATL due to homelessness. The Killing Ain’t Kool campaign stepped in to provide a hotel stay, but funds are running out fast. Kendra is in desperate need of stable housing, diapers, wipes, and basic care items for her daughter’s disability.
💔 No mother and child should have to live like this.
💡 Every dollar helps. Every share matters.
📦 Let’s come together and be the blessing they need.
Praying that you’ll reach your goal and find stable housing for you and your baby!
