Helping Justin

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $285

Campaign created by Joy Filonczuk

My name is Joy Filonczuk and I'm hoping to help out a brother in Christ who has adrenomyeloneuropathy. It is a genetic disorder where he is slowly losing mobility. He is also in a real rough financial situation right now. His condition is worsening, and he is struggling to find work and funds to have a place to stay. Prayer and any kind of donation would be greatly appreciated.

Benje Graves
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 hours ago

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. Phillipians 4:19 The Lord bless you, brother! I am praying for you.

Charlie speed
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Love you bro, praying for ya

