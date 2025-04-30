Helping Justin

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $285
My name is Joy Filonczuk and I'm hoping to help out a brother in Christ who has adrenomyeloneuropathy. It is a genetic disorder where he is slowly losing mobility. He is also in a real rough financial situation right now. His condition is worsening, and he is struggling to find work and funds to have a place to stay. Prayer and any kind of donation would be greatly appreciated.
And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. Phillipians 4:19 The Lord bless you, brother! I am praying for you.
Love you bro, praying for ya
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.