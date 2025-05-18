Joe's Journey Together for Tomorrow

It was a bright and sunny spring day, the kind where the world comes alive with vibrant blooms and fragrant breezes. Joe had just bought tickets to his 1st ever wrestlemania and was excited about the future and felt a refreshing wave of optimism. But as a dad, nothing mattered more to him than his kids. That morning, his youngest son, Aaron, had awoken like any other day felt fine and went to school. Kat went to work. The school called her to let her know Aaron was sick. Kat prepared to call the school to let them know she was on her way but Joe reassured her. “I’ll pick him up,” he said, determination in his voice.

He hopped onto his trusty electric scooter. The thought of Aaron’s warm smile upon seeing him lifted Joe’s spirits. With the sun shining overhead, he set off, eager to bring his son home and nurse him back to health.

Little did Joe know that the next few moments would forever alter the course of their lives.

As Joe cruised along the familiar streets, the gentle breeze hitting his face, and he found himself humming a cheerful tune. He could already envision Aaron curled up on the bed with his switch, wrapped in a cozy blanket, drinking soup from a steaming bowl. But the swift winds of fate are unpredictable.

Just a block from the school, disaster struck. In an effort to avoid getting hit in the street he decided to ride on the sidewalk. Joe's scooter folded up when he hit a dip in the sidewalk of a driveway into a business near by. For a brief moment, he felt like a spectator in his own life, watching from the sidelines as chaos ensued.

He awoke surrounded by cars flying down the road and panicked, his body wracked with pain. “Aaron… is he okay?” he gasped, fear gripping his heart all he could think about was getting his son home but he still had to get to the school. He made it to the school by the grace of God and they called the ambulance from there. He didn't want to go. He kept telling them I just need to rest for a bit.

Later, in the sterile confines of the hospital, Joe learned that he had broken his back in the accident. His dreams of a vibrant spring day with his son shattered like glass. His Plan to go to wrestlemania was in doubt. Kat was his rock, but the pain in her eyes mirrored the weight of their reality. They soon found out that while Aaron was safe, he too was struggling without his dad by his side. He needed Joe’s comforting presence.

As Joe navigated his new life in a hospital bed, the specter of mounting medical bills loomed over them. Kat became the sole provider, balancing her job and the worry of how they’d manage without Joe. It was a heart-wrenching reality—one he felt powerless to change.

After a week of emotional roller coasters, the reality hit home: Joe would require a wheelchair for mobility, and the costs continued to mount. With Kat working tirelessly, juggling her job and caretaking duties, Joe felt a deep sense of guilt. They had always been a team, and now he felt like a burden, stuck in a cycle he couldn’t escape.

As bills flooded in for both medical care and their day-to-day expenses, Joe and Kat’s home filled with worry. They have three children total and Aaron was still living at home with autism counting on them, and the stresses of life began to chip away at the joyful memories they had built together. Please help donate to this family who need the help of you and the love of God.