Help Javier on his road to recovery

Hello everyone, I'm here on behalf of my mom and dad hoping to raise money to help with my dad on his long road to recovery. On Monday February 17, 2025 my mom took my dad to an urgent care for what they thought may have been a bad case of a stomach flu, not knowing the challenges that were yet to come. My dad was sent to the ER from urgent care due to not being able to accommodate the testing my dad needed. In the ER it was discovered that my dad had a small bowel obstruction and was scheduled to have surgery to repair it the following morning. Doctors decided to do another scan and that's where things took a terrifying turn. On the scan, they found that a part of his small intestines had become twisted and the surgery that was scheduled for the following morning, turned into an emergency surgery that would happen in a matter of an hour or so. Now anybody who knows my parents, know they have always stayed strong with there walk with God and always put their faith in him whole heartedly, by the the grace of God my dad got through the first of what would be 3 surgeries. I can honestly say the power of prayer works and my dad's journey has been nothing short of a miracle for a couple of reasons and counting. 1. After the first surgery was done, the surgeon told us that when they went to repair the obstruction and undo the part of his intestines that was twisted, they couldn't find either one. She explained that clearly both were visible on the scan, but couldn't be found when they opened my dad up, and they couldn't figure out why or how it happened. Because he still wasnt out of the clear, and there were spots on his intestines and bowel that still had the doctors concerned, they decided to leave my dad open, sedate him and place a breathing tube. The doctors wanted to watch these spots closely to see if it was parts of his intestines and bowel that were damaged and/or starting to die from where his intestines were twisted. Ultimately they were hoping that his body would start healing these areas on its own. My dad went through his second surgery on Tuesday the 18th and depending on what the doctors found and the condition of these spots, the outcome would be to cut out the part of his small intestines and/or bowel that had possibly died, or try to save what was damaged. Unfortunately because his small intestines were too inflamed, there was no positive or negative outcome with the surgery so the doctors had to leave him open, sedated, and with the breathing tube once again and we were informed that he would be having a 3rd surgery the following day and it would be the final because no matter what the doctors found, they would have to close him regardless. Wednesday the 22nd my dad went through his 3rd surgery and once again just praying and believing that God would have his hand over him, my dad miracle story continued. When the surgeon came to provide an update he informed us that the spots they had been watching so closely, turned out to be bruising and aside from that, there was no significant damage to his small intestines or bowel. They were able to finish his surgery and finally take the breathing tube out. That day we finally got to see my dad awake and talk to him for the first time since Monday. Yes I know it's only a couple of days but to us it felt like a lifetime. My dad does still have a long road to recovery and we have given all the glory to God thus far, and will continue to do so. Now the reality of how this is going to affect my parents financially is sinking in. My dad is an RN and has always been the primary source of income for our family and after everything he went through up to this point, one of the first things he asked after waking up from his 3rd surgery, was does his job know and what resources can we use from his job or in general that will get him paid while he's out of work. Right now, finances and jobs should be the last thing my dad should be worrying about and his primary focus should be getting rest and trying to recover, but unfortunately it's not. My dad has always been the strong and most dependable one in our family(immediate and distant family included), a constant in our fanily, so to speak. He's always been the person to call for medical advice or reassurance. When anyone he knew was in the hospital or had diagnosed with anything, my dad would find ways to explain or simplify the diagnosis to make it more understandable to those without the medical background. He would do the same when visiting a loved one in the hospital as well. No matter what the situation was, my dad has always been the one to call to lend a helping hand for when it was needed. He would literally give his last dollar to someone just because he knew someone else needed it more than him. He would even open his house up to people who didnt have anywhere to go or stay just because thats the type of guy my dad is and he would never ask anything back in return. He has always been faithful to his church and has always done what has been asked of him. Whether it was outreaches, preaching a sermon, moving our church from one place to the other, or helping a sister church my dad would be there helping however he can. He truly is a good person that genuinely does things for people out of the kindness of his heart a true man of God. To see my dad this sick and vulnerable, made us all realize just how precious my dad truly is and even though my dad has always been like Superman in our family, unfortunately even Superman had a kryptonite. Like I had mentioned before my dads main focus right now is resting and trying to get better, and worrying about finances should be the furthest thing from his mind right now and my moms as well. This man has always been there for anyone and everyone who needed him, and now it's our turn to be there for him, which is why this campaign was created. Whether it's a donation or a prayer, anything and everything will help and it is greatly appreciated.



