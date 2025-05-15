Support Our Next Step in Our US Journey

✨ **Help Us Take the Next Step: Support Maria Lucia**





We want to begin by thanking God for His incredible faithfulness over the past year. After two years of legal processing, the Lord graciously opened the way for me to move here from the Philippines. Then, in February of this year, my wife Maria Lucia (Chim) was finally able to join me here on the Big Island through a tourist visa — a process that itself took eight months of persistence, prayer, and God's favor.





Since then, the Lord has continued to provide: a place to stay, a vehicle to use, and a part-time job to help support what the church is not yet able to cover. We are now both serving at CrossPoint Church of God, with a desire to be firmly planted in this community and give our lives in service here. Every step has been guided by God’s hand — and we’re trusting Him for the next one.





In order for Maria Lucia to stay here legally and permanently, we need to adjust her visa status from tourist to spousal. After prayerful consideration, we have chosen to **file the paperwork ourselves** to save on legal fees. This means we are now responsible for covering the following required government filing costs:





I-130 (Petition for Alien Spouse): $675

I-485 (Adjustment of Status): $1,440

Form I-765 (Temporary Work Authorization): $260.00





Total Cost: $2,375.00





We are deeply grateful that a friend has already sown a generous seed of **\$500 via direct deposit** toward this need. This leaves a **remaining balance of \$1,875**, and so we’ve set our **GiveSendGo goal at $2,000 to cover this balance along with any related administrative needs such as printing, postage, and documentation costs.





💌 Would you consider partnering with us?





Your generosity will not only help keep us together during this process — it will also empower us to continue building a life of ministry and service here on the Big Island. We are not asking for more than what you feel led to give — every gift matters. We believe that your offering will rise before the Father as a sweet aroma (Philippians 4:18).





➡️ **Would you prayerfully consider giving today?**





Your support is more than financial — it’s part of our testimony of God’s faithfulness. If God puts it in your heart to sow into our journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your partnership is helping us fulfill the calling God has placed on our lives — together.





With heartfelt gratitude,

James & Maria Lucia Jimenez