Helping out Some Pups!

A dog daycare and boarding kennel in central east coast Florida is closing down in ten days. The veterinary corporation shutting it down is moving to a new location and not providing daycare or boarding any longer.

They didn't bother to inform the pet owners!

So now, 31 dogs and their owners have no place to go as of Monday, March 24. That means the owners may have to stay home from work, or beg neighbors, friends, family, to watch their dogs. This is not good for anyone - and especially the pups, and the employees, who were lied to about being able to keep their jobs at the new location.

My best friend, Chris, is one of those people whose dog has been abandoned by this corporation. So with the agreement of the building's landlord, he's decided to take the kennel over and run it himself. He has the money to operate it, and I'll help out with that as well, but to get it going, he needs $22,000 for the first and last month's rent, plus the security deposit. He's got the employees working with him, and the building landlord has agreed to a rent reduction for the first six months to help things get going.

As for ongoing cash, the business will open its doors with a positive cash flow from the current clientele, more than enough to operate the business.

I am hopeful that we can raise those funds here. Chris is moving ahead in faith on this - he's left his job in the car business - which was incredibly stress filled and unhealthy for him anyway, so that's a good thing. He's already invested in advertising, signage, and other necessities, contacted all the clientele to let them know that he will be there on the 24th to take care of their pups, arranged to keep the staff on, arranged for the necessary licensing from the city - basically, gotten all the necessary details taken care of.

So all he needs now is the rent to close the deal. This can happen in two ways. One, via donations here on the site from caring people like you who want to help out. And if you want to become an investor or partner in this deal, that's another possibility. In that case, I'll ask you to contact me directly for financials, results from the last quarter, etc. so that you can make a decision on investing. We can arrange a tour of the property as well if needed.

This is not Chris' first business. He was quite successful in the restaurant business until ill health and a bad hip took him out of the game. He's a detail person and it shows. I tell him he's OCD, because he is, but that's not a bad thing when you're dealing with the beloved pets of other people. In my opinion, this business was made for him.

I'm hoping you will help to prove me right by giving Chris the chance to make this happen, to keep those dogs, and their humans, in a place they love that has been good for them.

If you have questions, please ask them. Time is very short to make this happen, so I'll be watching this campaign and be ready to respond on the instant. There is a video in the photo gallery which is a walk through of the facility to help you see what is happening.

If the fund doesn't meet its goal, all donations will be returned. This is an all or nothing campaign, so please, give from the heart!

The two pups starring in the gallery are my dog Aduana, the short haired terrier, who just passed over the Rainbow Bridge two months ago, and Chris' dog Sailor, the Australian Sheperd.