Goal:
CAD $2,000
Raised:
CAD $2,090
Campaign funds will be received by Sam Whalen
Hi everyone,
I'm reaching out on behalf of our boy Sam, who has recently had a huge loss. Sam's dad passed away after a battle with a brain tumor. During his dad’s final months, Sam did what many of us hope we’d have the strength to do—he stepped away from work and life to be there for his dad.
While the time he spent by his father’s side was important, it came at a big financial cost. Sam spent a lot of money being there for his dad and the bills piled up, now he's trying to make ends meet after this loss.
Sam is one of the most caring, selfless people I know. Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.
All funds raised will go directly to helping Sam catch up on bills, pay off debts, and begin restoring the savings he had to spend. Any contribution will help ease the weight he’s carrying and give him some breathing room as he heals and moves forward.
Thank you for reading and lets help our boy out!
So sorry for your loss
Take care! Hope the moral is as high as it can be in those moments.
Sam, love you and Amanda so very much. My condolences to you and your family. Wishin you lots of love , health and strength during this time.
Sam, my heart breaks for you. I am so terribly sorry for your loss. Wishing all the love in the world to you and your family.
I am sorry for your loss Sam . Your dad Mark was the very first person to take me and my sister out climbing in the mid 90s . Mark was such a unique and amazing person to learn from . I have many memories of climbing in Bow valley with your Dad . I am very greatfull to have know Mark .
Love you buddy, take care
Condolences Sam ❤️
Much love Sam ♥️
Sending so much love
Much love buddy.
Thinking of you amigo.
Sending thoughts and love to you Sam!
