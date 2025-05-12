Campaign Image

Helping Sam

Goal:

 CAD $2,000

Raised:

 CAD $2,090

Campaign created by connor runge

Campaign funds will be received by Sam Whalen

Helping Sam

Hi everyone,

I'm reaching out on behalf of our boy Sam, who has recently had a huge loss. Sam's dad passed away after a battle with a brain tumor. During his dad’s final months, Sam did what many of us hope we’d have the strength to do—he stepped away from work and life to be there for his dad. 

While the time he spent by his father’s side was important, it came at a big financial cost. Sam spent a lot of money being there for his dad and the bills piled up, now he's trying to make ends meet after this loss.

Sam is one of the most caring, selfless people I know. Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.

All funds raised will go directly to helping Sam catch up on bills, pay off debts, and begin restoring the savings he had to spend. Any contribution will help ease the weight he’s carrying and give him some breathing room as he heals and moves forward.

Thank you for reading and lets help our boy out! 


Recent Donations
Show:
Midori and Rob
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss

Rc
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sonnie Trotter
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Rowen
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Tom and Vikki
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Simon Bosse
$ 15.00 CAD
1 month ago

Take care! Hope the moral is as high as it can be in those moments.

Marc and Ash
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Allan and Su
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sam, love you and Amanda so very much. My condolences to you and your family. Wishin you lots of love , health and strength during this time.

sam
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Josh Choi
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sam, my heart breaks for you. I am so terribly sorry for your loss. Wishing all the love in the world to you and your family.

Ben H
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

I am sorry for your loss Sam . Your dad Mark was the very first person to take me and my sister out climbing in the mid 90s . Mark was such a unique and amazing person to learn from . I have many memories of climbing in Bow valley with your Dad . I am very greatfull to have know Mark .

Arlo kast
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Xavier Lariviere
$ 40.00 CAD
2 months ago

Love you buddy, take care

Pat Campbell
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Condolences Sam ❤️

Roberto Rodriguez
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Paheney
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Much love Sam ♥️

MK
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sending so much love

Nick
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Much love buddy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Thinking of you amigo.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sending thoughts and love to you Sam!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo