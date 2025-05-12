Hi everyone,

I'm reaching out on behalf of our boy Sam, who has recently had a huge loss. Sam's dad passed away after a battle with a brain tumor. During his dad’s final months, Sam did what many of us hope we’d have the strength to do—he stepped away from work and life to be there for his dad.

While the time he spent by his father’s side was important, it came at a big financial cost. Sam spent a lot of money being there for his dad and the bills piled up, now he's trying to make ends meet after this loss.

Sam is one of the most caring, selfless people I know. Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.

All funds raised will go directly to helping Sam catch up on bills, pay off debts, and begin restoring the savings he had to spend. Any contribution will help ease the weight he’s carrying and give him some breathing room as he heals and moves forward.

Thank you for reading and lets help our boy out!



