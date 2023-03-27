Helping us...Help them

I'm asking the community to help me support all the supporters that are helping me.. please show your support by ..Sharing . Praying.. Donating..Just by telling them what an Awesome and amazing job there doing with helping me with all the expenses and time and effort that they are all putting in to help me re-home all these dogs that I've taken in and tried to re-home.. I have gotten myself in an overwhelming and very expensive situation. Over the years I have became the owner of 57 dogs.. I would see a dog that was starving..or dropped off ..or injured.. scared..on side of the road.. and just couldn't understand how someone could take a dog in .just to open the door and close it on them.. Did any of you know that if you take and dump a dog off somewhere that dog is so faithful that it will literally stay in that same place and wait for you to come back for it... It will literally starve itself. Can you imagine how hungry that dog would be.. I have found a dog before that was so starved me and my husband had to help load it up.. I was scared I was gonna hurt his frail bones.. There was tears running down his face.. we went straight to the vet and I had him to do exam in the waiting room.. he told me .. looks like it was meant to be... I named him jack .. after that Jack got FAT... If we all would be as loyal to our dogs like they are to us.. Neither would ever be hungry... Yes I have taken in 57 dogs tried to re-home them but most have just found a spot in my yard and call it home... But I have literally turned my pockets inside out.. the rice and food donations are getting lighter and lighter so I asked Ms Laura.. for HELP... They are doing everything in there power to help me.. I can't ask them to use up all there resources paying for all these dogs when they have lots of other animals in worse situations then mine.. so I'm asking for the help of the community to please help show support to all these wonderful supporters that are changing the lives of all my kiddos that adopted me... There's still a lot that need medical .. food .. fostering and even adopting.. If you would please go to Ms Laura community cat project and donate directly or donate to her fund I have set up for her . from the bottom of my heart I would be forever greatful for any and all support for this..thank you all so much.. please copy the link and share with others.