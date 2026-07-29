Helping the Wyche Family

Courtney is 24 weeks pregnant with her precious baby boy and her water broke. She is currently in the hospital being monitored and taking it day by day. She was told 50% of women will go into labor within a day and 70-90% within a week but we are praying that baby boy will stay put as long as possible and stay strong and healthy! Hospital/NICU life comes with a lot of unexpected expenses even on top of medical bills. I would love to see others help ease the burden during this time so they can focus on their family and making the most of this time, without the added stress of finances being on their minds. 💜 they need all the prayers and support they can get right now.