Helping The Spurlocks

Hi everyone, my name is Koriya, and I’m reaching out because I’m going through a difficult season and could really use some support. I’m a single mother doing my best to provide a safe and stable life for my son while working toward getting back on my feet.

Over the past few years, I’ve faced many challenges, including financial struggles and trying to find stable housing. Despite everything, I continue to push forward, work hard, and do everything I can for my child.

I’m creating this fundraiser to help with expenses such as securing a stable home, moving costs, transportation needs, and other necessities that will help us build a more secure future.

Any amount of support, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing our story, would mean so much to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us during this chapter of our lives.



