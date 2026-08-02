Helping the lost souls

Hello my name is Curla i am 62 years of age I help feed people on the streets I go into places no one wants to go i spend my own money from my disability to buy water make sandwiches and give them snacks lately I have not been able to afford to buy like I was due to i lost my daughter and now I am raising my granddaughter who is six years old providing for her making sure she is taking care of I will be honest it gets overwhelming sometimes but I thank God for the strength he gives me if you can see it your hearts to help me with this cause it will feed people who can’t stand up who is laying on the side walks and the reason i am so compassionate about this is before my daughter passed she was out on the streets I don’t know what else to say but see it in your hearts thank you all