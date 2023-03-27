Helping Our Homeless Neighbors With Love & Hope

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink…” — Matthew 25:35





For a long time, I have seen countless people experiencing homelessness throughout my community. Many of them live only a block or two from my own home.





I would see people sleeping outside, trying to find somewhere to take shelter, and trying to make it through another night. When the weather becomes extremely cold at night or when heavy rain comes, it breaks my heart to think about our neighbors who are outside trying to find somewhere safe and dry to spend the night.





I kept seeing the need, and eventually I felt a strong conviction from God that I couldn't simply see it and walk away. I felt called to start helping.





The Moment That Stayed With Me





There is one experience in particular that I have never forgotten.





One night, I saw a man who was extremely sick and with the worst cough nonstop. He was wearing very dirty clothing that was completely drenched after days of pouring rain. He was going from trash can to trash can at a gas station, searching through them for anything he might be able to use or eat.





He looked completely exhausted and hopeless.





I had a little cash with me, so I gave him what I could at the time and he immediately went inside of the gas station to make a purchase. But as I walked away, I couldn't stop thinking about him.





I knew that the little bit of cash I had given could only do so much.





It broke my heart.





I kept thinking about what it must be like to be cold, sick, hungry, and without a safe place to go.





That experience stayed with me, and from then on, I became even more determined to help the people experiencing homelessness whom I encountered whenever I was able.





A Deeper Conviction





There was also a time when I began fasting, as I felt led by the Holy Spirit. During my fast, I experienced a short period of extreme hunger and temporarily felt extremely sick from it.





That experience immediately made me think about the people experiencing homelessness that I had been seeing throughout my community.

I remember thinking about what it must be like for someone to experience severe hunger without knowing when their next meal will come, or to be thirsty without knowing where their next bottle of water will come from.





I know that my experience of fasting cannot compare to the reality of someone who is experiencing homelessness and may not have access to food or shelter. But that experience affected me deeply. It gave me a greater sense of compassion for people who are struggling with basic necessities, and I felt an even stronger conviction to continue helping those experiencing homelessness whenever I was able.





It motivated me to want to help them even more, knowing that some people may experience that kind of hunger and hardship day after day. I wanted to continue doing what I could to provide food, water, snacks, clothing, blankets, and other basic supplies to people in need.





I've been trying to help one person at a time, one meal at a time, one bottle of water at a time, and one new outfit or piece of clothing at a time.





Why I Believe We're Called to Help





I believe God placed this conviction on my heart for a reason.





The Bible repeatedly calls us to care for people who are hungry, poor, hurting, and in need.





Jesus said:

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink... I needed clothes and you clothed me.” — Matthew 25:35–36





And Jesus went on to say:

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40





Those words have stayed with me.





When I see someone who is hungry, thirsty, cold, sick, or without adequate clothing, I want to remember that Jesus calls us to care for people in need.





I'm not claiming that I can solve homelessness. I simply believe that God has called me to do what I can with what I have.





Why I'm Asking for Help





Until now, I have been paying for these supplies myself.





I'm grateful that I've been able to help, but as I've continued reaching out to more people, the cost has become increasingly difficult for me to carry on my own.





That's why I'm asking if anyone would be willing to come alongside me and help fund this outreach.





My initial goal is $2,000.





The funds will be used to purchase and distribute:

🍎 Food and meals 🥪 Snacks 💧 Bottled water 👕 Clothing 🧥 Warm clothing 🛏️ Blankets 🧼 Basic personal-care and hygiene supplies 📖 Printed Christian ministry pamphlets ❤️ Other basic necessities as needs arise





Every donation, no matter the amount, can help me continue this work.





A small donation can help provide food or water. A larger donation can help provide clothing, blankets, meals, and supplies for multiple people.





More Than Physical Needs — Sharing the Hope of Jesus





While I want to help meet immediate physical needs, I also want to offer something that cannot be purchased: hope.





I'm currently working on creating a simple Christian ministry pamphlet that I can give to people along with the food and supplies.





It will include Scripture, encouragement, and a reminder that Jesus loves them, their lives have value, and they have not been forgotten.





Once the pamphlet is completed, a portion of the funds raised will also help cover the cost of printing copies to include with the supplies and hand out to people experiencing homelessness in our community.





The pamphlet will encourage people who want or need additional help to consider reaching out to local churches, shelters, community resources, and other organizations that may be able to assist them.





My prayer is that when someone receives a meal, a bottle of water, a clean piece of clothing, a blanket, or a simple word of encouragement, they will also experience a small reminder that someone cares about them—and that God has not forgotten them.





I pray that some may come to know Jesus Christ and discover the hope, love, and new direction that He offers.





One Person at a Time





I know I can't help everyone.





But I can help someone.





I can give someone a meal.

I can give someone water.

I can give someone clothing.

I can give someone a blanket.

I can offer encouragement.

I can pray for someone.

And I can tell them:





“Jesus loves you. You haven't been forgotten.”





That's what I am trying to do—





one person,

one meal,

one bottle of water,

one outfit,

one blanket,

one conversation,

and one act of kindness at a time.





If you feel led to help support this outreach, I would be incredibly grateful.





My starting goal is $2,000, but my hope is that this can become an ongoing effort. If the initial goal is reached, I would like to continue using donations to purchase and distribute food, clothing, water, blankets, snacks, ministry pamphlets, and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness in my community.





If you aren't able to donate, I would sincerely appreciate your prayers—for this outreach, for the people I meet, and for everyone in our community who is struggling with homelessness.





“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering being part of this effort.





May God bless you, and may He use every act of kindness to bring food, warmth, dignity, encouragement, and hope to someone who desperately needs it.