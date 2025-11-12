Helping our get back on the road

We are raising money to help our daughter and son-in-law purchase a reliable vehicle. With four children and a fifth baby on the way, having safe and dependable transportation is a necessity for doctor appointments, school, and daily life.





Currently, they are without a car, and our goal is to raise enough to get them a vehicle that can safely fit their growing family. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward the purchase, insurance, and registration of a family car.





Thank you so much for your prayers, shares, and support!