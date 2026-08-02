Helping My Family Rebuild After the Earthquake

I wanted to create this fundraiser to give our family and friends here an opportunity to support Chavita and María, family members who live in Pereira, Colombia.

They were directly affected by the recent earthquake on August 10. Thankfully, they are safe and alive, but their apartment tower was severely damaged and is now going to be demolished. They have suddenly lost their home and are facing the difficult task of finding a new place to live while also dealing with unexpected expenses.

The funds raised will help Chavita and María with temporary housing, food, transportation, and other essential expenses as they work to get back on their feet.

Our goal is to provide them with some financial support during these difficult first weeks and remind them that they are not facing this alone. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference.

If you are unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Chavita and María in your prayers would also mean a lot to our family. 🙏🏼

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support. ❤️