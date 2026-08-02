Helping my dad to stay on his feet.

Hello Everyone!

I am raising money to help my dad stay on his feet. 18 months ago he had a terrible stroke which left him unable to work.

He still must walk with a cane, has terrible vertigo, can hardly see out of one of his eyes, and overall still isn’t doing better. He recently had to go back to the hospital due to severely low blood pressure and having additional stroke symptoms leaving us to believe he might’ve had another minor stroke that has taken additional toll on his body. He is on the road to getting disability due to his inability to work and it has been very long and difficult process. Honestly I dont even know how much to put to raise.

He is such a wonderful father and grandfather to his grandchildren and I could never repay that enough to him, so this is how I’m hoping to help.

Any and all donations would help, even a share.

Please and thank you all🙏❤️