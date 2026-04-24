helping my cousin to fight leukemia

My little cousin is 8 years old and has been diagnosed with leukemia uganda . He is already facing a battle that no child should ever face.

What should be the happiest years of his childhood have instead become a journey of hospital visits, chemotherapy, pain and fear.

For myself watching him go through this has been heartbreaking. He is still a young boy with dreams , hope and a whole life ahead of him.

But right now depends on receiving medical care. The cost of treatment has become than our single mom can afford.

I AM ASKING FOR YOUR HELP. Every contribution ,no matter how small , can make a difference.A donation $3, $5 , $10 and $20 or or whatever u can afford can help us get one step closer to giving him the treatment he needs.

I know I am asking help from people who don’t know my cousin personally. But when a child’s life is at stake I believe it’s okay to reach out and ask for kindness.